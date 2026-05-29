30A Songwriters Sessions with Charlie Starr of Blackberry Smoke

Charlie Starr and Benji Shanks of Blackberry Smoke join us for episode five of WMOT's 2026 30A Songwriters Sessions, where we invite artists to perform acoustic sets in a beach house turned studio near Santa Rosa Beach, Florida, during the 30A Songwriters Festival.

The duo performed "No Way Back to Eden", "Azalea", and "One Horse Town".

In a behind-the-scenes interview with Jessie Scott, Charlie Starr and Benji Shanks of Blackberry Smoke discuss early musical influences, their love of vintage guitars, the "soup" that is Southern Rock, REM anecdotes, and more.

Watch the full performance and interview here, or on our YouTube channel, where you can follow more of our 30A Songwriters Festival coverage.

New episodes are posted every Friday at 7 a.m. CT.

