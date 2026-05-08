30A Songwriters Sessions with Tyler Ramsey & Carl Broemel

Tyler Ramsey & Carl Broemel of My Morning Jacket join us for episode two of WMOT's 2026 30A Songwriters Sessions, where we invite artists to perform acoustic sets in a beach house turned studio near Santa Rosa Beach, Florida, during the 30A Songwriters Festival.

The duo performed songs from their latest record, Celestun, including the title track "Celestun", "Flying Things", and "Nevermind". Tyler and Carl also sat down with host Jessie Scott to discuss the refreshing simplicity of performing acoustically, using songwriting as "journal entries" to capture moments in time, working with The Secret Sisters, and more.

Watch the full performance and behind-the-scenes interview here, or on our YouTube channel, where you can follow more of our 30A Songwriters Festival coverage.

New episodes are posted every Friday at 7 a.m. CT.