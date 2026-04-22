Wired In Sessions with Amy Grant

In case you missed it, Amy Grant made a special guest appearance at last month's Wired In, where she teased songs from her upcoming record The Me That Remains, out May 8th.

Ahead of her main stage performance, Grant stopped by our backstage studio to record a three song set, which included "6th of January", the title track of her latest record "The Me That Remains", and the 1994 classic "House of Love".

Watch the video below, or on the WMOT YouTube channel, where you can find more Wired In Sessions from your favorite artists.

We have a great lineup planned for the 2026 Wired In season. Become a Wired In member by donating $20/month to get two tickets to our exclusive, monthly performance series. Learn more about becoming a member here.