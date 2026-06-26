30A Songwriters Sessions with Amy Helm

Amy Helm rounds out our coverage of the 30A Songwriters Festival in Florida with episode 9 of our annual 30A Songwriters Sessions, where we invite artists to perform acoustic sets in a beach house turned studio.

Joined by Ganessa James on bass and vocals, Anthony Da Costa on guitar and vocals, and Charley Drayton on drums, the band performed "The Cotton and The Cane", "Alameda", and "Rescue Me".

In a behind-the-scenes interview with host Jessie Scott, Helm talks about carving her own path, continuing the Midnight Rambles at Levon Helm studios, the deep influence of female soul singers, and more.

Watch the full performance and interview here, or on our YouTube channel, where you can follow more of our 30A Songwriters Festival coverage.

New episodes are posted every Friday at 7 a.m. CT.