30A Songwriters Sessions with Judy Blank

Judy Blank joins us for episode six of WMOT's 2026 30A Songwriters Sessions, where we invite artists to perform acoustic sets in a beach house turned studio near Santa Rosa Beach, Florida, during the 30A Songwriters Festival.

She performed "Fading Star", "No Thank You", and "Tangled Up In You".

In a behind-the-scenes interview with Jessie Scott, Netherlands-raised Blank talks about immigrating to the United States to pursue music, opening for Noah Kahan days after learning bass, her eclectic musical background, and signing to Concord Records.

Watch the full performance and interview here, or on our YouTube channel, where you can follow more of our 30A Songwriters Festival coverage.

New episodes are posted every Friday at 7 a.m. CT.