30A Songwriters Sessions with Margo Price

Margo Price and Logan Ledger join us for episode four of WMOT's 2026 30A Songwriters Sessions, where we invite artists to perform acoustic sets in a beach house turned studio near Santa Rosa Beach, Florida, during the 30A Songwriters Festival.

The duo performed "Close To You", "Don't Wake Me Up", and "Love Me Like You Used To Do" from her latest record 'Hard Headed Woman'.

In a behind-the-scenes interview with Jessie Scott, Price touches on returning to her roots, the resurgence of American roots music, boredom as a catalyst for songwriting in her teenage years, and more.

Watch the full performance and interview here, or on our YouTube channel, where you can follow more of our 30A Songwriters Festival coverage.

New episodes are posted every Friday at 7 a.m. CT.