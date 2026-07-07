Words & Music with Melissa Etheridge

Last month, Melissa Etheridge stopped by the WMOT Studio in East Nashville to perform and discuss songs from her 17th studio album Rise for our Words & Music series.

In an interview with Craig Havighurst, Etheridge reflects on her decades-spanning career, her slow rise to fame, working with Shooter Jennings on the new record, occupying the fringes of Alternative music, and more.

Etheridge performed two tracks from Rise, the latest single "Bein' Alive" and the title track "Rise", plus the classic "Come to My Window".

Watch the full performance and interview below or on our YouTube channel, where you can find more full-length Words & Music episodes from your favorite artists.