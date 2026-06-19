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30A Songwriters Sessions with Paul McDonald

WMOT
Published June 19, 2026 at 6:00 AM CDT

Paul McDonald joins us for episode eight of WMOT's 2026 30A Songwriters Sessions, where we invite artists to perform acoustic sets in a beach house turned studio near Santa Rosa Beach, Florida, during the 30A Songwriters Festival.

Joined by Mike Miz on guitar and vocals, the duo performed "Rosemarie", "Unwind", and "Good Time".

In a behind-the-scenes interview with host Jessie Scott, McDonald talks about the power of positive songs, the East Nashville community, his love of Jackson Brown, and more.

Watch the full performance and interview here, or on our YouTube channel, where you can follow more of our 30A Songwriters Festival coverage.

New episodes are posted every Friday at 7 a.m. CT.
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Video 30A Songwriters SessionsPaul McDonald
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