Words & Music with American Aquarium

American Aquarium frontman BJ Barham stopped by the WMOT Studio in East Nashville to perform and discuss songs from the band's latest record, New Ways to Lose. The setlist includes "Twin Flames", "History Repeats Itself", and "Favorite Hello".

In an interview with host Jessie Scott, Barham discusses how his love for North Carolina State football inspired the album's title, the changes he's witnessed across small-town America after years on the road, exchanging pet photos with fans, and more.

Watch the full performance and interview below or on our YouTube channel, where you can find more full-length Words & Music episodes from your favorite artists.