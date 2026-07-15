Wired In Sessions with Emily Scott Robinson

Ahead of her main stage performance at last month's Wired In, Emily Scott Robinson performed songs from her latest release Appalachia live at the WMOT Studio in East Nashville.

The three-song set includes the title track "Appalachia", "Time Traveler", and "Sea of Ghosts".

Watch the video below, or on the WMOT YouTube channel, where you can find more Wired In Sessions from your favorite artists.

There's still time to be a part of the 2026 Wired In season. Become a Wired In member by donating $20/month to get two tickets to our exclusive, monthly performance series. Learn more about becoming a member here.