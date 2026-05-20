Wired In Sessions with Radney Foster & Maya de Vitry

Ahead of their main stage performances at last week's Wired In, Radney Foster & Maya de Vitry recorded three-song sets at WMOT's backstage studio.

Maya de Vitry performed "Nobody Else", "Bachelorette Lessons", and "All My Faith" from her upcoming record 'All My Faith'.

Radney Foster performed "Raining on Sunday", and two songs from his joint record and book entitled For You To See The Stars, including "Sycamore Creek" the title track, "For You To See The Stars".

Watch their full performances above, or on the WMOT YouTube channel, where you can find more Wired In Sessions from your favorite artists.

We have a great lineup planned for the 2026 Wired In season. Become a Wired In member by donating $20/month to get two tickets to our exclusive, monthly performance series. Learn more about becoming a member here.