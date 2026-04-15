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Wired In Sessions with Drivin N Cryin, Eric Brace & Thomm Jutz

WMOT
Published April 15, 2026 at 6:00 AM CDT

Before their main stage performances at WMOT's monthly members-only show, Drivin N Cryin and Eric Brace & Thomm Jutz stopped by the studio to play stripped-down versions of their latest projects.

Kevn Kinney and Laur Joamets of Drivin N Cryin performed "Mirror Mirror", "Dead End Road", and "Crushing Flowers", the title track of their latest record.

Nashville duo Eric Brace & Thomm Jutz performed "What You Get For Getting Older", "10 to 4", and "Nothing Hurts" from their album Circle and Square, which was released in January on Red Beet Records.

Don't forget to check out the WMOT YouTube channel, where you can find more Wired In Sessions from more of your favorite artists.

Become a Wired In member by donating $20/month to get two tickets to our exclusive, monthly performance series. Learn more about becoming a member here.
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Video Wired InDrivin N CryinEric BraceThomm Jutz
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