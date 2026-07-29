Wired In Sessions with Cordovas

Cordovas, hosts of WMOT's Strange Roots Radio, stopped by the East Nashville studio to perform songs from their latest record, Back to Life, ahead of their main stage performance at this month's Wired In at Riverside Revival.

Their three-song set included "Back to Life", "Step Outside", and "Standing on the Porch".

Watch the video below, or on the WMOT YouTube channel, where you can find more Wired In Sessions from your favorite artists.

There's still time to be a part of the 2026 Wired In season. Become a Wired In member by donating $20/month to get two tickets to our exclusive, monthly performance series. Learn more about becoming a member here.