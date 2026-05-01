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30A Songwriters Sessions with John Fullbright

WMOT
Published May 1, 2026 at 6:00 AM CDT

John Fullbright kicks off the 2026 season of WMOT's annual 30A Songwriters Sessions, where we invite artists to perform acoustic sets in a beach house turned studio near Santa Rosa Beach, Florida, during the 30A Songwriters Festival.

Fullbright performed "Social Skills, "The One That Lives Too Far," and "Satan and St. Paul". Plus, an in-depth conversation with Jessie Scott about the influence of 90s country in his early life, learning to weave poetry and music in his teens, how pursuing music as a career became possible, his 2013 Grammy nomination, and more.

Watch the full performance and behind-the-scenes interview here, or on our YouTube channel, where you can follow more of our 30A Songwriters Festival coverage.

New episodes are posted every Friday at 7 a.m. CT.
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Video 30A Songwriters SessionsJohn Fullbright
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