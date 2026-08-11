Words & Music with The Boxmasters

Billy Bob Thornton and J.D. Andrew of The Boxmasters dropped by the WMOT Studio in East Nashville to perform and discuss songs from their decades-spanning discography. The setlist includes "Feels Like Peace" and "The Light of Lenore".

In an interview with host Jessie Scott, the band reflects on the themes and inspiration behind their latest record, In The Bay, a 60s-rock-inspired concept album that took them 16 years to complete. Plus, anecdotes from life on the road and keeping the bar high.

Watch the full performance and interview above or on our YouTube channel, where you can find more full-length Words & Music episodes from your favorite artists.