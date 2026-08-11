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The Boxmasters

  • Video
    Words & Music with The Boxmasters
    Billy Bob Thornton and J.D. Andrew of The Boxmasters joined host Jessie Scott to perform and discuss songs from their decades-spanning discography. Watch the full performance and interview here.