© 2022 WMOT
2020_wmot_website_header.png
WMOT 89.5 | LISTENER-POWERED RADIO INDEPENDENT AMERICAN ROOTS
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Submit An Event

WMOT allows partner venues, community event organizers and artists to submit events for consideration.
Venue Information
General Information
You can select up to 3 categories.
Ticketing Information
Presenting Organization
Designation
Artist Information
Your Information
We ask for this information so that we can contact you with questions about the event, if necessary. We will not display any of your information on our site.