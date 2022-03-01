Judge dismisses Gatlinburg fire victims' lawsuits against park service

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A federal judge has dismissed lawsuits filed by victims of a 2016 wildfire that swept through Great Smoky Mountains National Park into Gatlinburg,

Tennessee. Judge J. Ronnie Greer ruled that the victims' claims didn't specify that the park service failed to warn people in time.

The fire killed 14 people. It also caused an estimated $2 billion in losses, and the judge's Monday ruling allows claims filed by insurance companies to continue.

Knoxville attorney Gordon Ball represents a group of 400 victims. He says he respectfully believes the judge is totally wrong, and he plans an immediate appeal.