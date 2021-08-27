Associated Press
The committee will include eight Republicans and four Democrats.
Officials in Humphreys County now believed they’ve accounted for all the missing and have settled on a final death toll.
Lebanon City Schools and Cheatham County Schools are closed for the rest of the week due to virus outbreaks.
Other artists receiving honors and tributes included Loretta Lynn, Toby Keith and Rascal Flatts.
Waverly saw the most death and destruction from Saturday’s flooding that killed 18 people.
17 inches of rain fell in Humphreys County in less than 24 hours ...shattering the Tennessee record for one-day rainfall.
Physician Jason Martin as announced that he’s running as a Democrat for governor in 2022.
Nashville Meteorologist: 'I’ve never seen rainfall amounts and rainfall rates this high not associated with some type of hurricane.'
Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis says more than 30 people have been reported missing.
Nashville radio station SuperTalk 99.7 WTN confirmed Phil Valentine’s death in a tweet Saturday.