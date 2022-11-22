© 2022 WMOT
2020_wmot_website_header.png
WMOT 89.5 | LISTENER-POWERED RADIO INDEPENDENT AMERICAN ROOTS
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Vanderbilt fined for fans on the field

WMOT | By Associated Press,
Mike Osborne
Published November 22, 2022 at 11:04 AM CST
221122 vandy gators football.jpg
vucommodores.com
/

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama (AP) — Vanderbilt and South Carolina were fined by the Southeastern Conference on Sunday after their fans rushed onto the field to celebrate football victories a day earlier.

The league docked Vanderbilt $250,000 for its third violation of the SEC's access to competition area policy. The Commodores defeated Florida 31-24 at home to break the Gators' eight-game series win streak.

South Carolina was fined $100,000 by the SEC for a second violation after the Gamecocks took down No. 5 Tennessee 63-38 on Saturday night.

The monies go into the SEC Post-Graduate Scholarship Fund.

News
Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by Associated Press
Mike Osborne
Mike Osborne is the News Director for WMOT and can be heard on-air daily.
See stories by Mike Osborne