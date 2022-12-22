© 2022 WMOT
Police: Tennessee Grinch torches Christmas tree, presents

WMOT | By Associated Press,
Mike Osborne
Published December 22, 2022 at 10:50 AM CST
DYERSBURG, Tenn. (AP) — Police in Tennessee say a man set fire to a Christmas tree and gifts in an acquaintance's apartment.

The Dyersburg Police Department said Tuesday that officers arrested the 25-year-old man Sunday. Police say neighbors at the apartment complex saw him enter and leave an apartment, carrying items into his car.

The man allegedly wrapped the tree in a blanket and set it on fire, along with the gifts.

The apartment's resident wasn't home. That person told officers the suspect was an acquaintance with whom she and her brother had an altercation hours earlier.

A police initiative helped replace children's gifts.

Associated Press
Mike Osborne
