Taylor Swift tickets breakdown probed by Tennessee Attorney General

WMOT | By Associated Press,
Mike Osborne
Published November 21, 2022 at 11:16 AM CST
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Some state attorneys general aren’t shaking off this week’s Ticketmaster debacle. Fans expressed outrage and heartache over fruitless attempts to by tickets to Taylor Swift’s upcoming tour.

Now the top legal chiefs in Nevada, Tennessee and Pennsylvania are looking into it.

Hours-long delays and error messages were reported Tuesday during a pre-sale of tickets for Swift’s upcoming 52-date tour. Ticketmaster blamed bots and historically unprecedented demand.

Multiple lawmakers have accused Ticketmaster of abusing its power as the dominant seller of concert tickets. Even the White House weighed in, saying the Biden administration believes a “lack of competition leads to higher prices, and worse service.”

