News

32 weeks: Average turnaround time for rape kit testing at state's Nashville crime lab

WMOT | By Associated Press,
Mike Osborne
Published December 12, 2022 at 6:28 AM CST
221212 tbi crime lab pic.jpg
tn.gov/tbi
/

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee’s lead investigative agency is seeking $2 million in contracts with outside labs to process 1,000 rape kits that need to be tested before the end of June.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued the request for proposals for up to three contractors, as the state’s turnaround times for sexual assault kits continue to face scrutiny after the high-profile killing of teacher Eliza Fletcher in September.

As of October, the agency said the average turnaround time for a rape kit was 43 weeks at the Knoxville lab, 42.4 at the Jackson lab and 32.7 at the Nashville lab.

The bureau wants the contractors on board by the end of January.

Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
Mike Osborne
Mike Osborne is the News Director for WMOT and can be heard on-air daily.
