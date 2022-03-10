Tennessee returned this past week to COVID-19 levels last seen before the omicron wave began

(Mike Osborne) — New COVID-19 data released Wednesday shows new infection counts have returned to levels recorded prior to the start of the omicron surge.

Just 6,812 new cases were reported in the entire state this past week. Compare that to mid-January when some 118,000 new infections were reported in a single, seven-day period.

New case counts were also down sharply in Metro Nashville during the week that ended Saturday. Health officials reported 508 new infections last week. Compare that to early January when the city recorded nearly 12,000 cases over a seven day period.

COVID-19 HOSPITALIZATIONS

The number of Tennesseans being treated in hospitals for COVID-19 also fell sharply last week. Virus related hospitalizations have now fallen well below where the omicron wave began back in December.

As of Tuesday, there were some 738 virus related hospitalizations statewide. Compare that to the January omicron peak when just over 3,400 virus positive patients were under hospital care.

Ventilator cases have fallen from some 385 cases statewide last month to less than 100 this past week.

However, childhood COVID hospitalizations remain stubbornly high. The latest numbers show 35 virus positive children under hospital care across Tennessee.

COVID-19 FATALITIS

COVID-19 related fatalities declined by more than half this past week.

During the seven day period that ended Saturday 240 Tennesseans died due to virus related complications. That's the lowest number of deaths state health officers have recorded since late November, 2021.

ACTIVE COVID-19 CASES

There were fewer than 10,000 active COVID-19 infections in Tennessee as of this past Friday. The state hasn't recorded so few active cases since July of 2021.

Compare last week's 10,000 active cases to the nearly 199,000 cases reported in late January.