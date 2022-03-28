Nashville biscuits or Milwaukee bratwurst: GOP weighs its convention choices

(Associated Press) — Republicans are deciding whether to hold their presidential nominating convention in 2024 in Milwaukee, the largest Democratic stronghold in battleground Wisconsin, or in Nashville, Tennessee, a Democratic city in a GOP-controlled state.

Wisconsin narrowly backed Joe Biden in the 2020 White House race and is expected to again be critical in 2024. Tennessee hasn’t voted for a Democrat for president since 1996.

It's safe to say that the two Democratic cities have mixed feelings about landing the convention.

On one hand, it’s an immediate spending jolt plus a few days of invaluable national exposure. On the other, it means rolling out a welcome mat for bitter political rivals.