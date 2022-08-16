© 2022 WMOT
News

Nashville based Dollar General faces federal worker safety penalties

WMOT | By Associated Press,
Mike Osborne
Published August 16, 2022 at 7:55 AM CDT
NEW YORK (AP) — Dollar General faces nearly $1.3 million in penalties after government inspectors visited three of the chain’s stores in Georgia earlier this year and found worker-safety violations.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration says inspectors found obstructed exit routes, boxes of merchandise stacked unsafely and electrical panels that were hard to access.

Since 2017, OSHA has proposed more than $6.5 million in penalties after 78 inspections at Dollar General locations nationwide, including more than $450,000 in penalties as a result of three inspections in Georgia.

News
Associated Press
Mike Osborne
Mike Osborne is the News Director for WMOT and can be heard on-air daily.
