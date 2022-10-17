© 2022 WMOT
News

SEC fines Tennessee 100k; Vols crowdsourcing new goalposts

WMOT | By Associated Press,
Mike Osborne
Published October 17, 2022 at 7:47 AM CDT
neylandutk.jpg
Univ. of Tennessee Sports
/
Neyland Stadium, Knoxville

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — The Southeastern Conference has fined Tennessee $100,000 for a wild, field-storming celebration after a win over Alabama.

Meanwhile, the school is seeking donations to replace the goalposts.

The league announced the fine for the school’s second violation of the access to competition area policy. The first came after a basketball game against Florida in 2006.

The third-ranked Volunteers knocked off No. 6 Alabama 52-49 on a last-play field goal Saturday at Neyland Stadium. It ended a 15-game losing streak to the Tide.

Fans stormed the field, ripped up one of the goal posts and heaved it into the Tennessee River.

