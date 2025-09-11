Rateliff, Fogerty, McCrarys Light Up The Americana Awards

Powerhouse vocalist Nathaniel Rateliff capped off a rich and wide-ranging Americana Music Awards show on Wednesday night with what even he called a surprise win. The Denver-based songwriter - and his band the Night Sweats - won Album of the Year for South of Here, a 2024 record noted for its vulnerability and personal candor. It was, he said, the first time he or his band have won anything after more than 20 years of touring and four studio albums.

Rateliff lamented on the Ryman Auditorium stage that his band was not on hand but getting ready for another set of live dates. “That’s how much I didn’t think we were going to win,” he said.

“I've had the opportunity to carve out a space for myself and for my band,” Rateliff went on with emotion and sincerity. “And I encourage you all as musicians to continue to create what feels best to you - in your heart - and continue to examine your own feelings, and observe the love you feel and the loss you feel, and bring it to the audiences that are here to share their hearts and their feelings with you.”

Sierra Ferrell was on tour and not present to accept her second consecutive Artist Of The Year award, but the evening’s host, actor and musician John C. Reilly read a brief word of thanks that she sent him by text during the show. Reilly himself presented an amiable, throwback persona in a three-piece pinstripe suit and boater hat. He also performed two songs, one a duet with Margo Price on “Blue Eyes Crying In The Rain” to mark the 50th anniversary of Willie Nelson’s Red Headed Stranger album, and one with his own band - the Tom Waits song “Picture In A Frame” - from his own vaudeville inspired show What’s Not To Love.

Gillian Welch and David Rawlings were also surprised by their first Americana award in years (they were 2015 Lifetime Achievement Award winners), with Duo/Group of the Year. Moments after performing “Howdy Howdy” from their nominated album Woodland, the veteran pair stepped to the mic to accept. “Wow it really didn’t occur to us that we might win something. We normally lose when we actually attend!” Welch said to laughter. After thanking her team, she said “mostly I’m just so proud to be a part of this music community. As we’ve traveled around this year it’s clear to me just how much the music matters. I think it matters more now than ever.”

Erika Goldring/Getty Images for Americana Music / Getty Images North America (L-R) Sara Watkins, Sarah Jarosz and Aoife O'Donovan of I'm With Her perform onstage for the 24th Annual Americana Honors & Awards at Ryman Auditorium on September 10, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee.

The powerhouse trio I’m With Her - Sarah Jarosz, Sara Watkins, and Aoife O’Donovan - took Song of the Year for their co-written “Ancient Light,” which they performed on stage. They were also awarded by the association in 2018 as Duo/Group of the Year, after they released the first of their two albums together.

Instrumentalist of the Year went to ace fiddler/violinist Alex Hargreaves, who joined the Billy Strings band a couple of years ago. MJ Lenderman, rising star from the crossover of Americana and AAA radio, took Emerging Artist of the Year but was not on hand to perform or accept. His fellow nominee Jesse Welles had a big night however, not only performing one of his meticulous and wickedly clever protest songs, “War Isn’t Murder,” but also becoming the youngest-ever recipient of the Spirit of Americana/Free Speech Award, a prize that goes back to the first-ever Americana Awards, where it was presented to Johnny Cash.

None other than Rock and Roll Hall of Famer John Fogerty presented the award, noting Welles’s songs as “straight-talking, sharp and right on time.” The 32-year-old Arkansan and social media star sounded like Woody Guthrie as he spoke on stage: “Folks don't get into folk music because there's awards you know? They're more or less compelled to by that shard of divinity that's in each and every single person (that) compels us to create stuff. All that being said, it feels nice to get an award.”

Erika Goldring/Getty Images for Americana Music / Getty Images North America (L-R) Ann McCrary, Regina McCrary and Alfreda McCrary of The McCrary Sisters perform onstage for the 24th Annual Americana Honors & Awards at Ryman Auditorium on September 10, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee.

The most emotional memory of the night was undoubtedly when the beloved McCrary Sisters received the latest Legacy of Americana Award, a recognition that is co-presented with the National Museum of African American Music. The sisters - Ann, Regina, Alfreda and Deborah - have been integral to the awards show as singers since the early 2000s (Debora died in 2022 after cancer), but their impact and legacy is so much deeper. They’re the daughters of Rev. Sam McCrary, leader of the pioneering gospel group the Fairfield Four, who received this award in 2022. They’ve had varied and rich professional pursuits for decades, including singing with Bob Dylan and being an integral part of Buddy Miller’s recording and performing.

Musician Shannon Sanders, co-board member of the Association and the Museum, said “these women sing with the strength that shakes the tallest of rafters and softens the hardest of hearts. They don’t just sing songs. They sing life.” Once at the podium, all three living sisters spoke with emotion and their ever-present faith. Ann said, “We do it mostly for pleasure, because we know God has ordained us to do it. Whatever he ordains you to do, do it.” And then they moved to center stage to sing Bob Dylan’s “What Good Am I,” with an empty microphone to honor Deborah. It was one of the most moving performances I can recall on the show.

The Old 97’s were on hand to accept a Lifetime Award for making fiery barroom rock and power pop part of the Americana experience for more than 30 years (with their founding four members all intact). They shook the Ryman with the 1997 throwback song “Landmine.” Rodney Crowell and Rosanne Cash paired up at the podium (amusingly referencing their past together) to present a Lifetimer to their friend Joe Henry for his many years of sublime songwriting and record production.

Rounding out the lifer honors was Darrell Scott, the extraordinary singer, songwriter and guitarist who has worked on the acoustic side of roots music while scoring mighty hits for select country stars like The Chicks. He said on stage that “I'm really happy to be a part of this beautiful, weirdo gathering of musicians. You know, we've got rock, folk, country, Delta blues, bluegrass, gospel, soul, old time. And it all sits here together like tonight.”

As if to validate Scott’s point, the Americana Awards have rarely sounded as abundant with diverse sounds and personalities - marking the ineffability that’s at the heart of the category’s magic. JD McPherson sang his Song of the Year nominee “Sunshine Getaway” with early Elvis Costello swagger. Artist of the Year nominee Joy Oladokun stood alone and vulnerable singing “I’d Miss The Birds,” with its tender fingerstyle guitar allusions to Paul McCartney’s “Blackbird.” Country singer Maggie Antone knocked out her Song of the Year nominee “Johnny Moonshine” with charm and swagger. Maggie Rose brought some symphonic pop influence with her album title track “No One Gets Out Alive.” In a real surprise, Emmylou Harris and Daniel Lanois stepped out for a moody reading of “May This Be Love” from Wrecking Ball, the pivotal album they made together 30 years ago.

Fogerty returned to close out the show with a three-pack of Creedence Clearwater Revival classics: “Up Around The Bend,” “Lookin’ Out My Back Door,” and “Proud Mary.”