Tennesse high school athletes can now sign name, image, likeness promotion deals

WMOT | By Associated Press,
Mike Osborne
Published December 11, 2022 at 8:55 PM CST
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The rulemaking arm of Tennessee's high school sports oversight organization has made a change that allows student athletes to profit off their name, image and likeness.

A news release from the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association says its legislative council voted for the change on Thursday, effective immediately.

Students could receive payment as long as the activities are not related to performance, don't suggest the endorsement or sponsorship of their school and don't include the student in gear featuring the name or logo of their school.

Nineteen other states allow high school athletes to profit from their name, image and likeness without affecting their eligibility to play in college.

Associated Press
Mike Osborne
Mike Osborne is the News Director for WMOT and can be heard on-air daily.
