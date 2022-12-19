© 2022 WMOT
News

2 Tennessee women charged in NY with blocking abortion clinic access

WMOT | By Associated Press,
Mike Osborne
Published December 19, 2022 at 7:13 AM CST
NEW YORK (AP) — Two Tennessee women have been charged by federal prosecutors in New York with unlawfully blocking access to abortion clinics in several states over several years.

Bevelyn Beatty Williams and Edmee Chavannes, both of Ooltewah, Tennessee, surrendered Friday to face charges of violating the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act. U.S.

Attorney Damian Williams says the two women used threats and on at least one occasion force to prevent individuals from accessing their legal right to reproductive health services. Prosecutors say the pair blocked access to clinics in New York as well as Florida, Georgia and Tennessee.

Information on attorneys for the two women wasn’t immediately available.

Mike Osborne is the News Director for WMOT and can be heard on-air daily.
