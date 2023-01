Anne Williams has spent 40 years working in radio. Before becoming the Development Director at WMOT, she was 4 years at WDVX in Knoxville as their Operations Manager and Development Director.

Anne also spent 20 years as a morning show host and Americana music director in Charlottesville, VA.

At WMOT, Anne runs the on-air fundraisers, writes the grants and helps with underwriting sales.

Email Anne Williams