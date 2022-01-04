Self described as “the last of the full grown men” and “an electrifying artist,” singer, guitarist, songwriter, recording artist, actor, entertainer, and on-air personality Webb Wilder mans the mic on WMOT Monday thru Thursday from 1--4PM/c. In addition, he is the host of WMOT’s The List: The Americana Chart Show every Friday at 2PM/c (replay 8AM/c Sat.)

Born and raised in Hattiesburg, MS, Webb moved to Nashville in 1982 to begin a “show-biz” career of performing, recording, films, and radio that continues to this day. Webb Wilder’s 1986 debut album, It Came from Nashville, was named one of the 50 Best Southern Rock Albums of All-Time by Paste Magazine. In 2020, Landslide Records released his 11th album, Night Without Love.Webb had a short tenure as an AM Country DJ in the ‘70s during the dreaded “Disco Country” scare, but he credits Jessie Scott with providing his biggest breaks in radio, beginning with annointing him as one of the first Satellite radio jocks ever---even before XM Satellite radio launched---then again at WMOT.

His philosophy is the Webb Wilder Credo: Work hard, Rock hard, Eat hard, Sleep hard, Grow big…wear glasses if ya need ‘em!