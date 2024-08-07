Watch WMOT Open Its New East Nashville Remote Studio Today!

Today at 11 am CT, WMOT, Middle Tennessee’s radio home for Americana music, opens its first satellite radio studio and performance space at Riverside Revival in East Nashville. Our long-held dream of a Nashville creative hub is being made possible through a partnership with the Boedecker Foundation. The studios are now operational from the foundation’s Collaborative Campus at 1600 Riverside Drive.

The 800-square foot space includes a professionally lit video studio and stage for intimate performances, plus a remote broadcast desk for live interviews with our on-air hosts, plus production of WMOT’s specialty shows including The Local Brew Hour, Words and Music, The String, and The Old Fashioned.

Today WMOT welcomes representatives from Middle Tennessee State University, the Boedecker Foundation, and friends from the Nashville music community, including country artist Sunny Sweeney, whose performance and interview with Program Director Jessie Scott will be streamed and carried on the air.

