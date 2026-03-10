The Old Fashioned #195

Out of the west they’ve come, as the jamgrassers so often do, on a wave of enthusiasm and a cloud of smoke. They are Magoo, Colorado’s hottest new expression of string band music done all the ways – the old, the new, the groovy and the sincere. RockyGrass Dobro contest winner Dylan Flynn brings “the emotional backbone,” they say, along with guitarist Erik Hill, mandolinist Cortlyn Bills, and bass player Denton Turner. They formed in 2022 and started packing in the crowds even before taking an impressive silver medal at the Telluride Bluegrass band contest last year. We feature the title track of their debut LP, What A Life, which landed Feb. 27. We also feature two other new album title cuts in Laurie Lewis’s “O California” and Big Richard’s “Pet.” Also check out the amazing new single from Michael Cleveland and Jason Carter – so well written. Junior Sisk has a new one as well, making it a very good week!

Hoyt Ming - Indian War Whoop

Michael Cleveland and Jason Carter - Let's Sing Our Song

Andy Leftwich - Aced

Bluegrass Album Band - Chalk Up Another One

Peia - Waterbound

Magoo - What A Life

Laurie Lewis & the Right Hands - O California

Big Richard - Pet

Alan Munde Gazette - Run of 89

Junior Sisk - A Brand New Whippoorwill

Dirk Powell - Cousin Sally Brown

Rickey Wasson - Paul And Silas

Ben Wetherbee and Ruth Rappaport - Boats Up The River

Jesse Appelman - Liminal Criminal

Arthur Hancock - It's Not The Fly

Kathy Mattea - Lawrence Jones