The Old Fashioned #195
Out of the west they’ve come, as the jamgrassers so often do, on a wave of enthusiasm and a cloud of smoke. They are Magoo, Colorado’s hottest new expression of string band music done all the ways – the old, the new, the groovy and the sincere. RockyGrass Dobro contest winner Dylan Flynn brings “the emotional backbone,” they say, along with guitarist Erik Hill, mandolinist Cortlyn Bills, and bass player Denton Turner. They formed in 2022 and started packing in the crowds even before taking an impressive silver medal at the Telluride Bluegrass band contest last year. We feature the title track of their debut LP, What A Life, which landed Feb. 27. We also feature two other new album title cuts in Laurie Lewis’s “O California” and Big Richard’s “Pet.” Also check out the amazing new single from Michael Cleveland and Jason Carter – so well written. Junior Sisk has a new one as well, making it a very good week!
Hoyt Ming - Indian War Whoop
Michael Cleveland and Jason Carter - Let's Sing Our Song
Andy Leftwich - Aced
Bluegrass Album Band - Chalk Up Another One
Peia - Waterbound
Magoo - What A Life
Laurie Lewis & the Right Hands - O California
Big Richard - Pet
Alan Munde Gazette - Run of 89
Junior Sisk - A Brand New Whippoorwill
Dirk Powell - Cousin Sally Brown
Rickey Wasson - Paul And Silas
Ben Wetherbee and Ruth Rappaport - Boats Up The River
Jesse Appelman - Liminal Criminal
Arthur Hancock - It's Not The Fly
Kathy Mattea - Lawrence Jones