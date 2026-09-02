The Old Fashioned #218

Rhiannon Giddens can sing and arrange anything from contemporary country to global groove to opera, but man we love it when she sings unadorned folk music. On her most recent album What Did The Blackbird Say To The Crow? she played old-time banjo with fiddler Justin Robinson (they were founding members together of the Carolina Chocolate Drops). But on her upcoming album Hope Is The Thing With Feathers (due Sept. 18 from Nonesuch) she lets her voice twine round the old lyrics of “High On A Mountain” and the new single “Freight Train,” the classic by Elizabeth Cotten. She made the album with her recent touring companion Dirk Powell and we are excited about it. Also this week, Jake Blount releases one of his most exciting and hard-driving sides, with a unique interpretation of “Shady Grove.” Thomas Cassell picks with Frank Rische from his new mando/guitar duos album. And Austin roots cats Tony Kamel and Kym Warner really hit one with the original “That Guy.”

Matt Combs - Two Peoples

Bronwyn - Blink of an Eye

Jake Blount - Shady Grove

Jean Ritchie and Doc Watson - The Storms Are On The Ocean

Rhiannon Giddens - Freight Train

Thomas Cassell - Red Mountain Wine (feat. Frank Rische)

Snuffy Jenkins - House Of David Blues

Aaron Burdett - Can't Look Back

The Creek Rocks - Can't You Hear Them Wolves a-Howling

The Wild Shoats - Ramp Narrows

Pickers Anonymous - Cottonmill Girls

Jody Stecher with Mile Twelve - A Little Home To Go To

Alex Sturbaum - Isham Monday's Fire On The Mountain

Section House - My Long Skinny Lanky Sarah Jane

Tony Kamel and Kym Warner - That Guy

Meredith Moon - Hills Of Mexico

Flatt & Scruggs - I'll Never Shed Another Tear