Photos: Scenes From 9/11 National Memorials

On the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks, multiple ceremonies are commemorating the nearly 3,000 lives that were lost on that day.

From New York to Pennsylvania to the Pentagon, here are some of the scenes captured nationwide as people are remembering and reflecting on the lives lost and legacies left behind.

New York City

In New York City, those honoring those killed gathered Saturday morning in Lower Manhattan at the National Sept. 11 Memorial & Museum. The museum is located on the spot where the twin towers fell.

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images Family members and loved ones of victims attend Saturday's ceremony in New York City. Six moments of silence were held, marking when each of the World Trade Center towers was struck and fell, and the times corresponding to the attack on the Pentagon and the crash of Flight 93.

Ed Jones / Getty Images Family and friends carry photos of some of the more than 2,600 victims to the ceremony commemorating the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center.

Chip Somodevilla / AFP/Getty Images Former President Barack Obama (from left), former first lady Michelle Obama, President Biden, first lady Jill Biden and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg attend 9/11 commemoration ceremony in New York City.

Evan Vucci / AP Bruce Springsteen performs "I'll See You In My Dreams" during an unannounced appearance at the Sept. 11 anniversary ceremony in New York City.

Arlington, Va.

In Arlington, Va., a ceremony was held at the National 9/11 Pentagon Memorial honoring the 184 people killed when American Airlines Flight 77 crashed into the west side of the Pentagon.

Saul Loeb / AFP via Getty Images An attendee reacts during a 9/11 remembrance ceremony at the Pentagon in Arlington, Va., on Saturday.

Win McNamee / Getty Images U.S. service members attend the 9/11 observance ceremony at the National 9/11 Pentagon Memorial in Arlington, Va.

Win McNamee / Getty Images Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin (left) and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley stand for the national anthem during the Pentagon 9/11 observance ceremony.

Shanksville, Pa.

Attendees gathered at the Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville, Pa., in a ceremony attended by Vice President Harris, second gentleman Doug Emhoff, and former President George W. Bush.

Ryan Collerd / Bloomberg/Getty Images Charlie Greene places flowers for his father Donald Greene, who perished on Flight 93, during a ceremony Friday at Flight 93's Memorial Plaza in Shanksville, Pa.

Jeff Swensen / Getty Images People listen as Vice President Harris speaks on Saturday at the 20th anniversary remembrance of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks at the Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville.

Noah Riffe / Anadolu Agency/Getty Images An attendee puts her hand on the head of a child at the Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville.

Mandel Ngan / AFP/Getty Images Bells are rung during a 9/11 commemoration at the Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville.