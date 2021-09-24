Biden Says He Plans To Get A COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Shot

President Biden says he will get a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine as soon as he can, urging Americans also eligible to do the same.

He praised the CDC's decision to back Pfizer booster shots to people 65 years or older, adults with underlying health conditions and people at increased risk because of where they work or live — totaling 60 million Americans, 20 million of whom Biden said are eligible because they are at least six months past their second dose.

"I'll be getting my booster shot," Biden said at the White House Friday morning, acknowledging that at 78, he qualifies. He received his second Pfizer dose on Jan. 11. "I'm not sure exactly when I'm going to do it, as soon as I can get it done."

For those who received vaccines by Moderna and Johnson & Johnson, more information is expected in the coming weeks as to whether an extra shot is needed.

"Our doctors and scientists are working day and night to analyze the data from those two organizations on whether and when you need a booster shot, and we'll provide updates for you as the process moves ahead," Biden said Friday.

Approximately 55% of the total U.S. population is fully vaccinated, according to NPR's vaccine tracker.

