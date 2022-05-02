The Judds, Ray Charles join the Country Music Hall of Fame

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Ray Charles and The Judds joined the Country Music Hall of Fame on Sunday, just a day after Naomi Judd died unexpectedly.

Naomi' Judd's daughters, Wynonna and Ashley Judd, accepted the honor on their mother's behalf amid tears, holding onto each other and reciting Psalm 23 from the Bible together.

The daughters announced Naomi's death on Saturday in a statement provided to The Associated Press. The statement said that they lost their mother to “the disease of mental illness.” It did not elaborate further.

Wynonna Judd said that despite her heart being broken, she “will continue to sing.”

The posthumous induction of Ray Charles showcased his genre-defying skill as a singer who exposed the genre to new audiences.

The Hall of Fame also inducted two studio musicians, Eddie Bayers and Pete Drake.

Musical guests for the all-star ceremony included Garth Brooks, Vince Gill and Trisha Yearwood.