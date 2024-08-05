Photos: Bangladesh PM flees the country after weeks of deadly protests

Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina stepped down after tens of thousands of protestors converged in the capital Dhaka demanding her resignation.

This follows the weeks of protests over job quotas that saw clashes between protestors and ruling party supporters, and several instances of police brutality. The death toll from the crackdown ran into hundreds, and precipitated calls for Hasina’s resignation.

On Monday evening, the country’s army chief Waker-Uz-Zaman in a televised address announced the formation of an interim government. He called for peace and promised justice for the families of those killed.

As news of Hasina’s exit spread, jubilant protestors stormed her residence and looted furniture, TVs and fish. Some also vandalized a statue of her father Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, better known as the ‘father of the nation’ for leading its independence from Pakistan in 1971.

Hasina and her Awami League Party ruled Bangladesh since 2009. While the country experienced a healthy economic growth in this period, critics accused her of manipulating elections and persecuting her political opponents.

On Monday evening, many Indian media outlets reported that she had flown to New Delhi and would be seeking political asylum in London.

Copyright 2024 NPR

Ahmed Salahuddin / NurPhoto via Reuters / NurPhoto via Reuters Cultural activists and members of civil society are painting on a local bus as they are staging a song march on July 30.

Rajib Dhar / AP / AP Activists shout slogans during a protest to demand justice on July 31.

Rajib Dhar / AP / AP Protesters climb a public monument as they celebrate the news of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's resignation on August 5.

Rajib Dhar / AP / AP Men run past a shopping center which was set on fire by protesters during a rally on August 4.

Kazi Salahuddin Razu / Reuters / Reuters Bangladesh police are scuffling with protesters as they are demanding justice for the victims killed in the recent countrywide violence on July 31.

Niamul Rifat / Anadolu via Getty Images / Anadolu via Getty Images Protestors continue their demonstration for the abolition of the quota system in government jobs, on August 5.

Zabed Hasnain Chowdhury / Reuters / Reuters Bangladeshi Muslims are praying at a mosque for the deceased who died in indiscriminate killings on July 26.

Anik Rahman / Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images / Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images People gather to celebrate the fall of Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina after an intense clash between police, pro-government forces, and anti-Quota protesters in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on August 5.

Rajib Dhar / AP / AP A rickshaw puller rides in the smoke caused by a burning shopping center which was set on fire by protesters on August 4.

Anik Rahman / AP / AP Students beat a policeman with sticks during a protest on July 18

Rajib Dhar / AP / AP People injured during last month's violent demonstrations recover at National Institute of Traumatology and Orthopaedic Rehabilitation Hospital on August 2.

Anik Rahman / Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images / Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images Activists take part in a protest as they demand justice for victims arrested and killed in the recent countrywide violence on August 2.

Mahmud Hossain Opu / AP / AP A passerby talks to police during a curfew imposed after scores were killed and hundreds injured in clashes over the allocation of civil service jobs on July 21.

Sazzad Hossain / SOPA Images via Reuters / SOPA Images via Reuters Firefighters and people work to douse a fire that broke out and burnt several vehicles at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University on August 4.

Zabed Hasnain Chowdhury / NurPhoto via Getty Images / NurPhoto via Getty Images An injured protester is being brought for treatment at Dhaka Medical College Hospital during a clash with police and protesters on August 4.