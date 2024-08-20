AMERICANAFEST Day Stage Preview

Americanafest is September 17th through September 21st! WMOT is excited to partner once again with NPR Music and The World Cafe to present the Americanafest Day Stage at Eastside Bowl from September 18th through September 20th. All WMOT members are welcome, so now is a great time to become one, just click the big red donation button. We are excited for this year’s lineup.

Wednesday September 18th

12 Lizzie No

1 Paul Thorn

2 Shemekia Copeland

3 Oliver Wood

4 Cris Jacobs

Thursday September 19th

12 Melissa Carper

1 Uncle Lucius

2 Chris Smither

3 Leyla McCalla

4 Sam Morrow

Friday September 20th

12 Alisa Amador

1 Wonder Women of Country

2 Ruth Moody

3 The Cactus Blossoms

4 Dave Alvin & Jimmie Dale Gilmore w/ The Guilty Ones

The Americanafest Day Stage shows are open to all WMOT members and Americanafest Silver & Festival Wristband passholders. More info is available HERE