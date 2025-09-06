AmericanaFest Day Stage, Watch and Listen Sept. 10-12

We're counting down the days to this year's Americanafest Day Stage presented by WMOT, NPR Music and World Cafe. Our lineups are always a balancing act that includes some legendary performers, some music discovery, and lots of geographic regions represented.

This year, the genres range from Indie Folk to Tex-Mex infused; from Blues, Soul, and Funk to Texas Red Dirt; and from Front Porch Pickin’ to Country Rock. We will have 18 artists in all, as we broadcast live from Riverside Revival from 12 pm to 6 pm Wednesday through Friday next week.

For the first time this year, we are sharing the later afternoon sessions to Nashville PBS, and will be streaming video of the entire event to NPR Music.

Watch the AmericanaFest Day Stage

You can watch a live webcast of the Day Stage right here on WMOT.org or our WMOT YouTube page.

You can also see the full webcast at Live Sessions at NPR on the NPR Music page.

We're excited to add Nashville PBS on channel 8.1 to our lineup of broadcast partners. Nashville PBS will carry the Day Stage live from 3 pm to 6 pm daily. Stay tuned for the times/channels for a full daily replay on Nashville PBS.

Listen on the Radio or Stream the Broadcast

WMOT will carry the AmericanaFest Day Stage live on the radio in Middle Tennessee at 89.5 FM. With our 100,000 watt signal you'll hear the Day Stage over the air in 40 counties.

Listen from anywhere in the world to the streaming audio at WMOT.org, the WMOT app, smart speakers and TuneIn.

Daily Performance Schedule

Wednesday, September 10

12 pm - I'm With Her

1 pm - Vicki Peterson & John Cowsill

2 pm - Tift Merritt

3 pm - Robert Randolph

4 pm - Clay Street Unit

5 pm - Seth Walker

Thursday, September 11

12 pm - Boy Golden

1 pm - Chuck Prophet

2 pm - Willi Carlisle

3 pm - Plamyra

4 pm - John Craigie

5 pm - Southern Avenue

Friday, September 12

12 pm - Presley Haile

1 pm - Taylor Rae

2 pm - Ken Pomeroy

3 pm - Clover County

4 pm - Joshua Ray Walker

5 pm - DK Harrell

The AmericanaFest Day Stage is presented by WMOT, NPR Music and World Cafe with support from Sugarlands Distilling, Sunbelt Rentals, Stage Water, Coca Cola and Riverside Revival.