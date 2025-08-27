© 2025 WMOT
Wired In Sessions with Maia Sharp

WMOT
Published August 27, 2025 at 6:00 AM CDT

Ahead of her main stage performance at this month's Wired In at Riverside Revival, Maia Sharp — joined by Will Honaker on bass — performed tracks from her upcoming record Tomboy, which is set to release on September 12th.

The set list included "Tomboy", "Is That What Love Does", and "Only Lucky".

Check out the WMOT YouTube channel, where you can find full-length livestreams and more Wired In performances from your favorite artists.

Don't miss out on the 2025 Wired In season. Become a member by donating $20/month to get two tickets to our exclusive monthly performance series. Learn more about becoming a member here.
