Wired In Sessions with Maia Sharp

Ahead of her main stage performance at this month's Wired In at Riverside Revival, Maia Sharp — joined by Will Honaker on bass — performed tracks from her upcoming record Tomboy, which is set to release on September 12th.

The set list included "Tomboy", "Is That What Love Does", and "Only Lucky".

