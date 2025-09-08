© 2025 WMOT
WMOT 89.5 | LISTENER-POWERED RADIO INDEPENDENT AMERICAN ROOTS
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Watch the 2025 AMERICANAFEST Day Stage LIVE

WMOT
Published September 8, 2025 at 6:00 AM CDT

WMOT is excited to partner with NPR Music and World Café to present the AMERICANAFEST Day Stage at Riverside Revival from September 10th through September 12th, 2025.

Watch the live broadcast daily from 12:00 PM to 6:00 PM CDT via the players below or on YouTube.

The Day Stage is open to all WMOT members and AMERICANAFEST pass holders. Learn more about becoming a WMOT member here.

Wednesday, September 10th
12:00 PM - I'm With Her
1:00 PM - Vickie Peterson & John Cowsill
2:00 PM - Tift Merritt
3:00 PM - Robert Randolph
4:00 PM - Clay Street Unit
5:00 PM - Seth Walker

Thursday, September 11th
12:00 PM - Boy Golden
1:00 PM - Chuck Prophet and His Cumbia Shoes
2:00 PM - Willi Carlisle
3:00 PM - Palmyra
4:00 PM - John Craigie
5:00 PM - Southern Avenue

Friday, September 12th
12:00 PM - Presley Haile
1:00 PM - Taylor Rae
2:00 PM - Ken Pomeroy
3:00 PM - Clover County
4:00 PM - Joshua Ray Walker
5:00 PM - D.K. Harrell
Video
Related Content
  • Roots Radio News
    Tamara Saviano’s Warm Account Of The Americana Movement
    Craig Havighurst
    It’s been 30 years since three music business renegades created a radio chart for an emerging alt-country, roots music wave they called Americana. Now that it’s a mature format and movement, we’re seeing books emerge on the history of this idea. Poets And Dreamers: My Life In Americana Music is Tamara Saviano’s contribution, a warm and affectionate, people-driven story about a community and a big bold commitment to art over commerce. As publicist/tour manager for Kris Kristofferson and biographer of Guy Clark, she’s had an insider’s view, and it comes out in this fun romp of a read. She’s also my old friend, so this is a cozy and fascinating talk.
  • Roots Radio News
    Americanafest Day Stage, Now Down By The Riverside
    WMOT’s Americanafest Day Stage has a new home for 2025. We’ve just announced that our largest-ever slate of artists will perform live on the air from the stage of Riverside Revival, WMOT’s home-away-from-home in East Nashville, at 1600 Riverside Drive. It’s a change provoked by an earlier-than-usual Americanafest, but our time-tested approach remains - some of the most notable names in roots music performing live on the air between noon and six, Wednesday to Friday, Sept. 10-12 in the serene old church sanctuary. Click through to see our daily lineups!
  • Video
    Watch the 2024 AMERICANAFEST Day Stage LIVE
    Watch WMOT's free livestream of the 2024 AMERICANAFEST Day Stage on September 18th - 20th from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. CDT.