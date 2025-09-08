Watch the 2025 AMERICANAFEST Day Stage LIVE

WMOT is excited to partner with NPR Music and World Café to present the AMERICANAFEST Day Stage at Riverside Revival from September 10th through September 12th, 2025.

Watch the live broadcast daily from 12:00 PM to 6:00 PM CDT via the players below or on YouTube.

The Day Stage is open to all WMOT members and AMERICANAFEST pass holders. Learn more about becoming a WMOT member here.

Wednesday, September 10th

12:00 PM - I'm With Her

1:00 PM - Vickie Peterson & John Cowsill

2:00 PM - Tift Merritt

3:00 PM - Robert Randolph

4:00 PM - Clay Street Unit

5:00 PM - Seth Walker

Thursday, September 11th

12:00 PM - Boy Golden

1:00 PM - Chuck Prophet and His Cumbia Shoes

2:00 PM - Willi Carlisle

3:00 PM - Palmyra

4:00 PM - John Craigie

5:00 PM - Southern Avenue

Friday, September 12th

12:00 PM - Presley Haile

1:00 PM - Taylor Rae

2:00 PM - Ken Pomeroy

3:00 PM - Clover County

4:00 PM - Joshua Ray Walker

5:00 PM - D.K. Harrell

