Trump moves to scrub national parks sites of signs that cast America in a "negative light" By Frank Langfitt Published September 17, 2025 at 3:47 PM CDT Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Listen • 4:25 Matthew Hatcher / Getty ImagesTourists read a display titled "The Dirty Business of Slavery" at the President's House in Philadelphia on Aug. 9. Thirteen separate panels at the site are under review by the National Park Service for potential removal or editing. Matthew Hatcher / Getty Images / Getty ImagesExhibits discussing slavery and George Washington's treatment of enslaved people are seen at the President's House in Philadelphia on Aug. 9. Copyright 2025 NPR