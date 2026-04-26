Sunday Puzzle: Blank to blank

On-air challenge

Every answer is a familiar three-word phrase, in which the first and last words are the same, and the middle word is "to."

Ex. Like a lease that has no expiration date --> MONTH TO MONTH

1. Consecutive, as wins

2. Like carpet that fully covers a room

3. Clear across the United States

4. [Fill in the blank:] ___ resuscitation

5. Deeply personal, as a conversation between two people

6. Like heavy traffic

7. How a traveling salesman may go around a neighborhood

8. The time 9:50

9. Like two people directly in front of each other

10. When making a comparison, things you should compare because they're alike

11. Kind of defense in basketball

12. [Double:] Line from a burial service suggesting the transience of physical life

Last week's challenge

Last week's challenge comes from James Ellison, of Jefferson City, Mo. Think of a popular movie of the past decade. Change the last letter in its title. The result will suggest a lawsuit between two politicians of the late 20th century -- one Republican and one Democrat. What's the movie and who are the people?

Answer: "Ford v Ferrari" --> (Gerald) Ford vs. (Geraldine) Ferraro

This week's challenge

This week's challenge comes from Gordon Legge, of South Minneapolis, Minn. Name an animal whose first five letters in order spell a religious figure. And if you change the animal's next-to-last letter, its last five letters in order will spell another religious figure. What animal is this?

If you know the answer to the challenge, submit it here by Thursday, April 30 at 3 p.m. ET. Listeners whose answers are selected win a chance to play the on-air puzzle. Important: include a phone number where we can reach you.

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