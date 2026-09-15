Mon Laferte: Tiny Desk Concert
From jazz and Tejano to norteño and ska, 'El Tiny' returns with a takeover from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15 for Latin Music Month.
Mon Laferte makes art in confrontation. In every new project, the Chilean-Mexican artist aims to contradict, expose or challenge norms; she takes the assignment of performing in an office space as no exception.
"For Your Consideration" opens Laferte's Tiny Desk with a cutting jazz number. Laced with critiques of the capitalist grind, her flank of corporate-outfitted musicians numbly nod along beside her. Song after song, she performs strength and insecurity — a theme she explores in both volumes of Femme Fatale — a contrast that only her shattering voice could convert to feminine power.
During "No Le Regales Tu Corazón," a song of pain and adoration written for her husband, Laferte makes no attempt to hide her emotions — tears stream down her cheeks and into her mouth. It's a powerful moment, a stunningly vulnerable representation of the artist within. And against the backdrop of our office shelves, that complexity and femininity feels altogether more divine.
SET LIST
- "For Your Consideration"
- "Femme Fatale"
- "Hello Monserrat"
- "No Le Regales Tu Corazón"
- "Vida Normal"
MUSICIANS
- Mon Laferte: vocals, Omnichord
- Naomi Nakanishi: piano
- Sebastián Aracena: guitar
- Aarón Cruz: bass
- Reona Sugimoto: drums
- Alejandro Guardiola: trumpet
- Leonardo Díaz: trombone
- María Kim Grand: tenor sax
- Giovanni Cigui: alto sax
- Special thanks to: Manú Jalil
TINY DESK TEAM
- Producer: Producer: Anamaria Sayre
- Director/Editor: Maia Stern
- Audio Engineer/Mix: Josephine Nyounai
- Host/Series Producer: Bobby Carter
- Videographers: Maia Stern, Joshua Bryant, Kara Frame, Alanté Serene
- Audio Engineer: Tiffany Vera Castro
- Photographer: Zayrha Rodriguez
- Translator: Phoebe Smolin
- Tiny Desk Team: Ashley Pointer, Josh Newell
- Series Editor: Lars Gotrich
- Executive Producer: Suraya Mohamed
- Executive Director: Sonali Mehta
- Series Creators: Bob Boilen, Stephen Thompson, Robin Hilton
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