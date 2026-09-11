Free Range Americanafest: Showcase Picks for 2026

When it comes to Americanafest, I suppose you could say I was in the right place in the right era. My move into music journalism in the late 90s coincided with some major developments, including the rise of No Depression magazine, Dolly Parton’s bluegrass album trilogy, the surprise of the O Brother, Where Art Thou? soundtrack, and the formation of the Americana Music Association. I was at the Tennessean newspaper at the time and thus was privileged to cover the first convention and the first awards, an intimate affair in the Downtown Hilton, when we were treated to nothing less than the final performance of Johnny and June Cash. That’s a pretty high bar, but the organization has matched it quite a few times in the 25 years since.

That’s a lot of history, but my business here is to apply one possible filter to the sprawling world of official Americanafest showcases, which run from Tuesday, Sept. 15 to Saturday, Sept. 19. I’ve gone through each night, looking for sets that seem like standouts by veterans and newcomers alike. I can’t say I’ve researched every last artist, but between our airplay, buzz among friends and colleagues, and my own ears and attention span (hah), I hope I’ve pointed you in some useful directions.

TUESDAY

Tuesday presents not just choices among artists but among industry gatherings, opening night parties, and official showcases. If you hit the club shows right away, consider the fiery country rock of Aubrie Sellers , now offering songs from her crafty, grungy 2026 album Attachment Theory. (3rd & Lindsley at 7 pm). At the same hour, folk icon Judy Collins hosts an “and friends” show at City Winery. Head upstairs to the CW Lounge at 8 pm for Abbie McAllister , a 21-year-old West Virginian with a truly original sense of songcraft and narrative. In that same slot, Brit Taylor is can’t miss country (Station Inn), while Nashville veteran Amy Grant makes what I’m pretty confident is her Americanafest debut at 3rd & L. Dominant Canadian roots rocker Kathleen Edwards will be a huge draw at The Chloe, a hotel in Hillsboro Village at 8:30 pm. Celebrated songwriter Jobi Riccio supports her sophomore album Face The Feeling at Exit/In at 9 pm. Blazing vocalist and roots/pop songwriter Maggie Rose hits the stage at 3rd & Lindsley in the same hour with her classy new album Half Moon. Or you could catch bluegrass mandolin phenom Wyatt Ellis at the Station Inn, followed there by new populist folk singer Jesse Welles (alert the fire marshal), with the important Nashville bluegrass ensemble The Sentimental Gentlemen after him to close out the night’s latest showcase.

WEDNESDAY

Assuming you’re ready to skip the Honors and Awards show, you might want to see respected songwriter Tenille Townes making her folk/Americana return this year with The Acrobat, an album that will appeal to fans of her friend and collaborator Lori McKenna (The 5 Spot at 7 pm). A strong sequence follows there, with Two Runner at 8 pm (mesmerizing Appalachia-tinged folk by songwriter Paige Anderson), Bronwyn at 9 pm (one of Nashville’s best new bluegrass frontwomen), and Arkansauce at 10 (danceable Ozarks jamgrass with strong banjo picking). West Virginia roots rocker William Matheny has released the excellent Material Witness, sounding like the southern power pop I loved in high school mingled with The Delevantes. He’s at 3rd & L at 9 pm. Then do yourself a favor and stay there to catch leather-clad twang avenger Dale Watson and his Lone Stars at 11 pm.

THURSDAY

The showcase bulls are truly let loose on Thursday, so make sure you download the rather effective festival app . If you get to Basement East for the 7 pm set by the compelling and contemplative songwriter Aubory Bugg , you’ll be early for the big Dualtone Records 25th anniversary takeover. The evening includes mod soul man Abraham Alexander , rascally Langhorne Slim , and a sharp new (to me) power pop band with Birmingham, AL roots called The Brook & The Bluff . This party marks a wonderful and worthy Americana landmark. Relix magazine curates a different package show at Brooklyn Bowl with creative country soul artist Deneita , Allmans heir Duane Betts and Heartbreaker Mike Campbell .

Elsewhere out there, Canadian crooner Jake Vaadeland (performing at our Tuesday Old Fashioned String Band Throwdown by the way) will scratch your vintage country itch at the City Winery Lounge (8 pm). Nashville’s master acoustic musicians The Arcadian Wild played at that same time at 3rd & L, offering cerebral and satisfying chamber pop. They are followed immediately at 9 pm by Bandits On The Run , a vibrantly inventive and harmonious Brooklyn folk trio. Catch the ethereal voice of new Bloodshot Records artist Andrew Sa (The 5 Spot at 9 pm), who’s carrying queer country heartbreak into the future from his home base, Chicago’s Old Town School of Folk Music. Louisiana guitar legend Sonny Landreth should be a wild experience at the Station Inn (10 pm). Or, at the same hour, you could enjoy WMOT favorite Ken Pomeroy at Analog or new Grammy Award-winner Ruthie Foster bringing her musical church to 3rd & L.

FRIDAY

Your Friday night opening gambit might be the mighty and always transporting McCrary Sisters at 3rd & L, or new mom and elegant songwriter Michaela Anne at the Analog, or (if you’re looking for a jolt) She Returns From War at Musicians Corner at Centennial Park (all 7 pm). SRFW is Hunter Park, a transgender woman from South Carolina whom I stumbled upon at a show in 2024. And I thought, “That’s the only songwriter I’ve heard in 25 years in Nashville who sincerely reminds me of Townes Van Zandt.” She’s really good. Onward toward the 8 pm hour, I’m curious to see Anna Graves , a new Rounder Records artist who puts me in a Kacey Musgraves headspace with her new album America’s Greatest Burnout (The East Room). Also in that hour, you could shuttle between two buzzed about songwriters in the City Winery: retro-soul, piano playing singer (and new Mercury recording artist) Frank Mastra (downstairs) or willowy, emotive singer and fingerstyle guitar folk artist Maisy Owen (upstairs).

Lately I’ve been swimming in the luxurious tones of Dreamin’ Of, the new Bon Iver-produced album by mod folk veteran Pieta Brown . She’ll be at ACME Feed & Seed at 9 pm. The 10 pm slot presents me with a tough choice between Nashville artists on the go. Proven vocal force and cleverly retro singer Nicole Atkins is at the Analog on release day for her new Sun Records release Drama. While young and hyper-talented composer and singer Amelia Day brings her new Ego Trip EP to the 5 Spot. Good nightcaps follow. Proven modern-day blues man Jackson Lynch leads his Brooklyn old-time garage band Jackson And The Janks at the Basement, while master grassers Kyle Tuttle (banjo) and Darol Anger (fiddle) play the Station Inn.

SATURDAY

If you like your songs deep and beautiful, you should be curious about what Mary Bragg has going on with her upcoming album Secrets To Strangers (10.16 arrival). You’ll get hints at her Bluebird Cafe set at 6 pm. At 8 pm, I recommend the socially astute, Appalachian working-man country music of Nathan Evans Fox (The Blue Room), whose album Heirloom on Free Dirt Records is, as they elegantly put it, “for listeners who don’t want to choose between their cultural roots and their hopes for a more just world.” Also in that hour is Nashville’s indie country badass Ashley Monroe , whose Tennessee Lightning was the most underrated album of last year in any genre (Station Inn). LA songwriter Jess Williamson (who slayed with Waxahatchee on their Plains project of 2023) takes over the Blue Room at 9 pm with an upcoming album to sing from. Over at the Basement, catch Cincinnati mod folk duo The Montvales . On their 2026 album Path of Totality, they deliver songs of keen social observation and passion, wrapped in sparkling arrangements. In the 10 pm slot, the passionate singer Parker Millsap will draw well at the Basement East. But I’m excited about the supple, old-school country balladeer style of Austin’s Coleman Jennings . His 2026 album Lead You Home is a bold and personal statement. Or (darn it) I could bask in the mesmerizing voice of California-based roots and blues songwriter Miko Marks , a favorite of ours at WMOT. I’ll figure something out.

That ought to do it! Have fun.

