Finally Friday From Home with Ian Noe and Rhyan Sinclair

Finally Friday From Home this week features two Kentucky artists, Ian Noe who releases his sophomore album River Fools And Mountain Songs on March 25 and Rhyan Sinclair with her sophomore album, Letters To Aliens.

Ian Noe performs "River Fool", "One More Night", "Tom Barrett", "Road May Flood / It's a Heartache" for WMOT's Finally Friday From Home.

Rhyan Sinclair performs, "Dragon Spirit", "Interstate Sailors", "Gasoline in the Morning", "Skywriting" for WMOT's Finally Friday From Home.