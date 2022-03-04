© 2022 WMOT
2020_wmot_website_header.png
WMOT 89.5 | LISTENER-POWERED RADIO INDEPENDENT AMERICAN ROOTS
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Finally Friday From Home

Finally Friday From Home with Ian Noe and Rhyan Sinclair

WMOT
Published March 4, 2022 at 6:01 AM CST
030422_noe_sinclair.png

Finally Friday From Home this week features two Kentucky artists, Ian Noe who releases his sophomore album River Fools And Mountain Songs on March 25 and Rhyan Sinclair with her sophomore album, Letters To Aliens.

Ian Noe performs "River Fool", "One More Night", "Tom Barrett", "Road May Flood / It's a Heartache" for WMOT's Finally Friday From Home.

Rhyan Sinclair performs, "Dragon Spirit", "Interstate Sailors", "Gasoline in the Morning", "Skywriting" for WMOT's Finally Friday From Home.

Tags

Finally Friday From Home Finally Friday From HomeFinally Friday
Related Content
  • Rhyan Sinclair.jpg
    Roots Radio News
    Finally Friday At Home: Ian Noe and Rhyan Sinclair
    Craig Havighurst
    ,
    In a world where we can count on less and less, we can still have faith that Kentucky will raise great country singers and songwriters. This week’s Finally Friday At Home visits with two young voices from the Blue Grass State who aren’t bluegrass but who do conjure traditions. Ian Noe is a natural heir to the regular Joe fine art of John Prine. And Rhyan Sinclair presents introspective subject matter with a bright and buoyant sound.