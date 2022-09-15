Day in Photos - Wired In AmericanaFest
WMOT kicked off our AmericanaFest week with Wired In featuring Melissa Carper, Miko Marks, Dan Tyminski, BJ Barham of American Aquarium and William Prince.
WMOT is broadcasting live from The Wash at Eastside Bowl during AmericanaFest.
Photojournalist John Partipilo captured the simple beauty of American Roots music and our intimate Wired In series.
1 of 21 — 0415_091422_AMA_WI_JP.JPEG
Wired In - AmericanaFest Edition 2022
John Partipilo
2 of 21 — 0417_091422_AMA_WI_JP.JPG
Wired In - AmericanaFest Edition 2022
John Partipilo
3 of 21 — 0419_091422_AMA_WI_JP.JPEG
Wired In - AmericanaFest Edition 2022
John Partipilo
4 of 21 — 0416_091422_AMA_WI_JP.JPEG
Wired In - AmericanaFest Edition 2022
John Partipilo
5 of 21 — 0418_091422_AMA_WI_JP.JPEG
Wired In - AmericanaFest Edition 2022
John Partipilo
6 of 21 — 0422_091422_AMA_WI_JP.JPEG
Wired In - AmericanaFest Edition 2022
John Partipilo
7 of 21 — 0421_091422_AMA_WI_JP.JPEG
Wired In - AmericanaFest Edition 2022
John Partipilo
8 of 21 — 0420_091422_AMA_WI_JP.JPEG
Wired In - AmericanaFest Edition 2022
John Partipilo
9 of 21 — 0423_091422_AMA_WI_JP.JPEG
Wired In - AmericanaFest Edition 2022
John Partipilo
10 of 21 — 0424_091422_AMA_WI_JP.JPEG
Wired In - AmericanaFest Edition 2022
John Partipilo
11 of 21 — 0425_091422_AMA_WI_JP.JPEG
Wired In - AmericanaFest Edition 2022
John Partipilo
12 of 21 — 0429_091422_AMA_WI_JP.JPEG
Wired In - AmericanaFest Edition 2022
John Partipilo
13 of 21 — 0428_091422_AMA_WI_JP.JPEG
Wired In - AmericanaFest Edition 2022
John Partipilo
14 of 21 — 0426_091422_AMA_WI_JP.JPEG
Wired In - AmericanaFest Edition 2022
John Partipilo
15 of 21 — 0427_091422_AMA_WI_JP.JPEG
Wired In - AmericanaFest Edition 2022
John Partipilo
16 of 21 — 0430_091422_AMA_WI_JP.JPEG
Wired In - AmericanaFest Edition 2022
John Partipilo
17 of 21 — 0433_091422_AMA_WI_JP.JPEG
Wired In - AmericanaFest Edition 2022
John Partipilo
18 of 21 — 0431_091422_AMA_WI_JP.JPG
Wired In - AmericanaFest Edition 2022
John Partipilo
19 of 21 — 0432_091422_AMA_WI_JP.JPEG
Wired In - AmericanaFest Edition 2022
John Partipilo
20 of 21 — 0434_091422_AMA_WI_JP.JPEG
Wired In - AmericanaFest Edition 2022
John Partipilo
21 of 21 — 0435_091422_AMA_WI_JP.JPEG
Wired In - AmericanaFest Edition 2022
John Partipilo