Liner Notes

Day in Photos - Wired In AmericanaFest

WMOT
Published September 15, 2022 at 7:25 AM CDT
0422_091422_AMA_WI_JP.JPEG
JOHN PARTIPILO/JOHN PARTIPILO
/
FR170895 AP
BJ Barham of American Aquarium performing at WMOT's Wired In - AmericanaFest Edition Sept. 14, 2022

WMOT kicked off our AmericanaFest week with Wired In featuring Melissa Carper, Miko Marks, Dan Tyminski, BJ Barham of American Aquarium and William Prince.

WMOT is broadcasting live from The Wash at Eastside Bowl during AmericanaFest.

Photojournalist John Partipilo captured the simple beauty of American Roots music and our intimate Wired In series.

0415_091422_AMA_WI_JP.JPEG
1 of 21  — 0415_091422_AMA_WI_JP.JPEG
Wired In - AmericanaFest Edition 2022
John Partipilo
0417_091422_AMA_WI_JP.JPG
2 of 21  — 0417_091422_AMA_WI_JP.JPG
Wired In - AmericanaFest Edition 2022
John Partipilo
0419_091422_AMA_WI_JP.JPEG
3 of 21  — 0419_091422_AMA_WI_JP.JPEG
Wired In - AmericanaFest Edition 2022
John Partipilo
0416_091422_AMA_WI_JP.JPEG
4 of 21  — 0416_091422_AMA_WI_JP.JPEG
Wired In - AmericanaFest Edition 2022
John Partipilo
0418_091422_AMA_WI_JP.JPEG
5 of 21  — 0418_091422_AMA_WI_JP.JPEG
Wired In - AmericanaFest Edition 2022
John Partipilo
0422_091422_AMA_WI_JP.JPEG
6 of 21  — 0422_091422_AMA_WI_JP.JPEG
Wired In - AmericanaFest Edition 2022
John Partipilo
0421_091422_AMA_WI_JP.JPEG
7 of 21  — 0421_091422_AMA_WI_JP.JPEG
Wired In - AmericanaFest Edition 2022
John Partipilo
0420_091422_AMA_WI_JP.JPEG
8 of 21  — 0420_091422_AMA_WI_JP.JPEG
Wired In - AmericanaFest Edition 2022
John Partipilo
0423_091422_AMA_WI_JP.JPEG
9 of 21  — 0423_091422_AMA_WI_JP.JPEG
Wired In - AmericanaFest Edition 2022
John Partipilo
0424_091422_AMA_WI_JP.JPEG
10 of 21  — 0424_091422_AMA_WI_JP.JPEG
Wired In - AmericanaFest Edition 2022
John Partipilo
0425_091422_AMA_WI_JP.JPEG
11 of 21  — 0425_091422_AMA_WI_JP.JPEG
Wired In - AmericanaFest Edition 2022
John Partipilo
0429_091422_AMA_WI_JP.JPEG
12 of 21  — 0429_091422_AMA_WI_JP.JPEG
Wired In - AmericanaFest Edition 2022
John Partipilo
0428_091422_AMA_WI_JP.JPEG
13 of 21  — 0428_091422_AMA_WI_JP.JPEG
Wired In - AmericanaFest Edition 2022
John Partipilo
0426_091422_AMA_WI_JP.JPEG
14 of 21  — 0426_091422_AMA_WI_JP.JPEG
Wired In - AmericanaFest Edition 2022
John Partipilo
0427_091422_AMA_WI_JP.JPEG
15 of 21  — 0427_091422_AMA_WI_JP.JPEG
Wired In - AmericanaFest Edition 2022
John Partipilo
0430_091422_AMA_WI_JP.JPEG
16 of 21  — 0430_091422_AMA_WI_JP.JPEG
Wired In - AmericanaFest Edition 2022
John Partipilo
0433_091422_AMA_WI_JP.JPEG
17 of 21  — 0433_091422_AMA_WI_JP.JPEG
Wired In - AmericanaFest Edition 2022
John Partipilo
0431_091422_AMA_WI_JP.JPG
18 of 21  — 0431_091422_AMA_WI_JP.JPG
Wired In - AmericanaFest Edition 2022
John Partipilo
0432_091422_AMA_WI_JP.JPEG
19 of 21  — 0432_091422_AMA_WI_JP.JPEG
Wired In - AmericanaFest Edition 2022
John Partipilo
0434_091422_AMA_WI_JP.JPEG
20 of 21  — 0434_091422_AMA_WI_JP.JPEG
Wired In - AmericanaFest Edition 2022
John Partipilo
0435_091422_AMA_WI_JP.JPEG
21 of 21  — 0435_091422_AMA_WI_JP.JPEG
Wired In - AmericanaFest Edition 2022
John Partipilo

