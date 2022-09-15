Day in Photos - Wired In AmericanaFest

WMOT kicked off our AmericanaFest week with Wired In featuring Melissa Carper, Miko Marks, Dan Tyminski, BJ Barham of American Aquarium and William Prince.

WMOT is broadcasting live from The Wash at Eastside Bowl during AmericanaFest.

Photojournalist John Partipilo captured the simple beauty of American Roots music and our intimate Wired In series.