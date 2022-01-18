Davidson, Knox County State Senators seek to remove Rutherford County judge

(Mike Osborne) — State senators from Nashville and Knoxville are spearheading an effort to remove a Rutherford County judge from the bench.

Democratic Senators Heidi Campbell of Nashville and Gloria Johnson of Knoxville have introduced a Joint Resolution calling for the ouster of Juvenile Court Judge Donna Davenport.

The Senators allege in their resolution that Judge Davenport oversaw “the unlawful detention of children, some of whom had not even been alleged to have committed a delinquent or unruly act.”

A December federal court ruling required Rutherford County to payout up to $11 million to hundreds of formerly detained children.

WMOT contacted Rutherford County Senator Dawn White for comment on the resolution, but the GOP lawmaker has not yet responded.